Javed Akhtar heaps praise on Agastya Nanda; says 'Audiences have not seen a hero like him since Rishi Kapoor'

Recently, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar showered praise on actor Agastya Nanda, describing him as the most promising new talent in the Hindi film industry since Rishi Kapoor over fifty years ago. Javed Akhtar expressed that Agastya, who is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, offers a more “masoom” and refreshing alternative compared to the current trend of “macho and toxic” heroes. Agastya made his debut in the Netflix film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The versatile individual Javed Akhtar mentioned that The Archies, which premiered on Netflix last Thursday, is suitable for audiences ranging from seven to 70 years old. Reflecting on an incident from the film's premiere, he shared with Rediff in an interview that at the premiere, there was a woman over 70, and tears welled up in her eyes. She expressed that the film reminded her of her youth when she was hooked on the Archies comics.

Javed Akhtar acknowledged that general moviegoers are intrigued by the offspring of Bollywood legends. He then recalled informing Agastya Nanda's mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, that her son is destined to become a star. Audiences haven't witnessed a hero like Agastya since Rishi Kapoor in Bobby. Agastya is expected to captivate the interest of all young people, especially girls. He said, “I told Agastya’s mother, ‘Your son is going to be a star’. The concept of the hero so far has been of the toxic, macho man. Here is an unpretentious and masoom hero. Audiences have not seen a hero like Agastya since Rishi Kapoor in Bobby. Agastya will appeal to all youngsters, especially girls.”

The Archies narrates the adventures of popular fictional teenagers such as Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle. Set in the 1960s, the characters explore themes of love and friendship, collaborating to defend their town, Riverdale, against developers intending to destroy a beloved park.

The Indian live-action musical film stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in key roles. Produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti under their company Tiger Baby, in partnership with Graphic India and Archie Comics, the movie premiered on Netflix on December 7th this year.

