Javed Akhtar on Kangana Ranaut’s insider outsider debate: Her existence is proof that talent never goes wasted

As Kangana Ranaut has not been mincing her words while sharing her opinion on the insider-outsider debate, Javed Akhtar asserted that while she has been successful despite being an outsider, it proves that talent speaks for itself and is never wasted.

has been making the headlines ever since she has come in the forefront over the much heated debate on the nepotism. The actress had called out several big names in the ongoing debate and went on the make some sharp comments about the privileged insiders of the industry. While Kangana’s comment opened a can of worms, everyone has been brimming with an opinion about the same. Recently, Javed Akhtar also shared his views on the ongoing outsider-insider debate and emphasised that talent never goes wasted

During his recent conversation with India Today, the veteran lyricist asserted Kangana is an extremely talented actress and her existence in the industry is proof that you can be successful if you are talented. “Her very existence proves that talent never goes wasted. She is an extremely talented actress and she has become successful and she is an outsider,” Javed was quoted saying. Furthermore, Javed explained that every person has their own journey and own experiences.

Citing examples of rivers, the renowned lyricist asserted that every river has a different trajectory, but what makes them reach the ocean is the power of the current, the pressure of the water. “They reach the ocean only because of the power of their current and this the truth of life. Every person has a different topography of circumstances but you go through it and reach the ocean of success if there is power in current,” he added.

On the other hand, Zoya Akhtar also added her views on the burning insider-outsider debate and emphasised the Bollywood is an infrastructure which is accessible to anyone. She also lauded Anurag Kashyap for bringing several new talents in the industry. “He’s an outsider, he is a star. He’s introduced Nawazuddin, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin, Vicky Kaushal and the list is endless. I can give you chapters of working artists that he has brought in.” Furthermore, Zoya also explained that it isn’t a debate about insider-outsider, instead, it is about “people that are privileged and people that are not”. As per the Gully Boy director, while anyone can make a movie if he/she wants, it is stardom they are chasing. However, she also emphasised that nobody can help you become a star as it is a journey one will have to take.

