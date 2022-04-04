Javed Akhtar lauds Rishi Kapoor's swansong Sharmaji Namkeen: You have hit the last ball out of the stadium

Javed Akhtar has lauded his friend Rishi Kapoor’s performance in his swansong, Sharmaji Namkeen. The film has been streaming on an OTT platform since March 31st. Rishi Kapoor, who is seen in the role of the protagonist Sharmaji, passed away in April 2020 after battling cancer. As the veteran actor could not finish his last film, Paresh Rawal stepped in his role to complete the movie. And now, Javed Akhtar has penned a sweet note for the team of the special film.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the lyricist-screenwriter hailed the writing and direction of the movie. He further thanked Paresh Rawal for his ‘unusual and great contribution’. For Rishi Kapoor, Akhtar stated that he has hit the last ball out of the stadium. Javed Akhtar’s tweet read, “Watched Sharma ji Namkeen . So well written and directed . Thank you Paresh Rawal saheb for your most unusual and great contribution . Now my friend Chintu , ultimately it is your show . You have hit the last ball out of the stadium . Tell me ,why we all won’t miss you for ever”.

Take a look at Javed Akhtar’s tweet for Rishi Kapoor and Sharmaji Namkeen team:

The Hitesh Bhatia directorial tells the story of a retired professional, Sharmaji, who finds joy in cooking. While he pursues his passion as a cook with a kitty group and befriends the women, his family is embarrassed by his new job. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, the film also stars Juhi Chawla in a pivotal role. Sharmaji Namkeen is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

