Javed Akhtar moves Bombay HC against misleading statements by Kangana Ranaut for favorable order: Report

Javed Akhtar has reportedly filed an intervention application before the Bombay High Court alleging that Kangana Ranaut mislead the court and got assurance from the Passport Authority of India.

Writer, poet, and lyricist Javed Akhtar has reportedly moved an intervention application against before Bombay High Court. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Javed Akhtar in the intervention against the petition filed by Kangana Ranaut alleged that the actress mislead the court and got an assurance from the Passport Authority of India for expediting her passport renewal application. The application is reportedly expected to be heard in court next week. Javed Akhtar reportedly in the application stated that when High Court asked Kangana Ranaut before her passport renewal that if any criminal proceedings were pending against her before any court.

Kangana Ranaut mentioned that two criminal proceedings were against her including the alleged sedition and copyright violation case but she did not mention the defamation case filed by the writer against the actress which is pending before the magistrate court. Reportedly Javed Akhtar filed the intervention application on July 1 through advocate Jay Bharadwaj stating that a defamation case against Kangana was filed by him in November 2020 for making malicious, false, and defamatory remarks against him in a television interview. The magistrate had reportedly directed the police to investigate the complaint made by Javed Akhtar.

Reportedly the intervention application further states that a bailable warrant was issued against the actor on March 1 and she received the bail on March 25 but the case is still pending in court. Kangana Ranaut has recently reached Budapest for the filming of her forthcoming venture titled ‘Dhaakad’, which is an action-oriented film. Arjun Rampal is also in Budapest as he is playing a crucial part in the film.

