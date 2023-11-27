Javed Akhtar on his initial skepticism about Zoya Akhtar making Gully Boy: ‘Tum Bandstand pe rehti ho’

Zoya Akhtar directed the 2019 film Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Varma. Inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy, the film went on to become a huge hit. Now, Zoya is gearing up for the release of her next film The Archies. Recently, Zoya’s father and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar recalled how he was initially skeptical about Zoya Akhtar making Gully Boy.

Javed Akhtar recalls why he was doubtful of Zoya Akhtar making Gully Boy

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Javed Akhtar said that people are often hesitant to praise their own family members, but that shouldn’t be the case. He said that he is extremely proud of his daughter Zoya Akhtar. He also revealed that when Zoya was making Gully Boy, he was extremely skeptical. However, that changed, when he watched the film.

“Ye jab bana rahi thi Gully Boy, to mujhe lag raha tha ye kaise banayegi? Arey tum Bandstand pe rehti ho, chhuttiyon mein London America jaaya karti thi. Hong Kong jaati thi. Kahaan tumhe ye sab ke baare mein kya malum hoga? Aisa main dil mein sochta tha. Bolne ki to himmat nahi thi mujhe (When she was making Gully Boy, I thought ‘how will she make it?’ You stay in Bandstand, and used to holiday in London, America and Hong Kong. How would you know about all this? I used to think about it, but never had the courage to tell her),” said Javed Akhtar.

However, he said that when he watched Gully Boy, he was proven wrong. “Magar jab maine wo film dekhi, to mujhe aisa laga ki saari zindagi ye slum mein rahi hai. Isne slum ko pee liya tha. Slum ke bareek se bareek baatein jo characters ke relationship hai, wo dikhayi deti hai. (When I watched the film, it felt as if Zoya has stayed in slums all her life. The film portrays the minutest details of the characters),” he said.

Javed Akhtar praises daughter Zoya Akhtar

Further praising the filmmaker, Javed Akhtar said that Zoya Akhtar is the first filmmaker whose characters have the ‘third dimension’. “Wo sirf kahaani ko serve nahi kar rahe hote hain, wo zinda insaan hote hain. And yehi aap iss film mein bhi dekhenge (The characters not only serve the story, they also have an identity of their own. And you will see this in The Archies as well),” said Javed Akhtar.

Zoya Akhtar’s next film, The Archies, stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal and Veedang Raina. It will release on Netflix on 7th December, 2023.

