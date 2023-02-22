Javed Akhtar on his viral 26/11 attackers comment in Pakistan: They all clapped, they agreed with me

Javed Akhtar is one of the most well-known personalities in Bollywood. He has written some amazing lyrics for Bollywood movie songs and along with that he was also a screenwriter and a poet. The veteran star is known for speaking his heart out every time. Wherever he goes he does not hesitate in expressing whatever is in his mind. Recently the lyricist was in Pakistan for a festival in Lahore in memory of legendary Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. His comment about the 26/11 attackers roaming free in Pakistan went viral on social media. But in a recent interview with NDTV, Akhtar revealed that his comment was well-received in Pakistan. Javed Akhtar on his viral 26/11 comment in Pakistan

When asked about his comment in an interview after coming back, Javed Akhtar responded, “they all clapped. They agreed with me. There are many people who admire India and want to have a relationship with us. We tend to think of countries as a monolith. That is not the case. How do we connect with millions of people who want to connect with India," he added. Asked if he believed a middle ground is needed for talks, he said, "People who run the country know better. My information is little. We in India have very limited information about Pak people. Same is the case with them".

Javed Akhtar’s comment in the viral video from Pakistan In the video which is grabbing all the limelight, Javed Akhtar was asked by the Pakistani audience "You have visited Pakistan so many times. When you go back do you tell your people that these are good people? They aren't just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love?" The lyricist replied, “We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing," Mr Akhtar responded. "The atmosphere is tense, that should be doused. We are people from Mumbai, we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in your country. So if there is anger in the Hindustani's heart, you can't complain," he added.

ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi says 'all of Mumbai has descended on London' as she tours with Javed Akhtar; Lists all celebs