Javed Akhtar on nepotism; claims Zoya Akhtar 'shouldn't be questioned' for The Archies casting

Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies is set to be available on Netflix soon. During a recent interaction, Zoya, her father Javed Akhtar, singer Ankur Tiwari, and Dot discussed the movie. While talking about the film, Javed Akhtar, who is also the writer, expressed his views on nepotism.

Javed Akhtar shares his thoughts on Nepotism

During a recent interaction at Day 3 of Sahitya Aajtak 2023, Javed Akhtar spoke about Zoya Akhtar for The Archies’ cating and mentioned that when making movies, they take personal risks. Zoya, in particular, is taking a risk with her own money. If anything goes wrong, it's not government funds or another industrialist's money at stake, it's her personal investment. As the person backing the project, she has the right to involve anyone she wants in the film’s cast without being questioned. He said, “She has all the right to take anybody under the sun, she shouldn’t be questioned. She is taking the risk, it is her project and she is backing it.”

He further mentioned that discussions on nepotism in the film industry are ongoing. He stated that while nepotism can exist globally, it's different in the film industry. According to him, success in the industry is like an unbiased election, individuals can only become successful if they are appreciated by the audience. Therefore, someone can't be forced into stardom, stars are created by the audience. He said, “Film industry ke baare mein baat hoti rehti hain nepotism ki. Nepotism film industry mein ho hi nahi sakta. Duniya mein har jagah ho jaye, par yaha nahi ho sakta.

He explained that nepotism is more likely in bureaucratic settings or agencies where individuals in lower positions have the authority to hire. However, in the film industry, it's not nepotism because individuals are taking personal risks and not depending on someone else. He said, “Lekin, yaha nepotism isiliye nahi hain kyuki aadmi yaha khud risk le raha hain. Wo kisi aur ke kandhe pe bandook rakhe huye hain.”

About The Archies

Zoya Akhtar directs The Archies, a film written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. The movie, based on the popular American comic book series, features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. Scheduled for a Netflix premiere on December 7, 2023, the film has garnered attention through its promo, trailer, and songs.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Zoya Akhtar felt 'old' as Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda didn't know how to use THESE devices