Javed Akhtar opposes opening liquor shops during lockdown; Says ‘It will only bring disastrous results’

As the lockdown has been extended for two weeks now across the country, there has been a relaxation for liquor shops.

The ongoing lockdown, which was imposed to curtail the widespread of COVID 19 in India, has been extended for two weeks now. It was speculated that the lockdown will be lifted after May 3, however, the Ministry of Home Affair on Friday announced that the lockdown has been extended till May 17, 2020. To note, this coronavirus lockdown extension came with several relaxations which included the opening of liquor, paan and tobacco shops. While the decision has been receiving mixed reviews from the janta, Javed Akhtar has expressed his disappointment over the same.

Talking about the same, the renowned lyricist asserted that this decision will bring disastrous results. Highlighting the increase in domestic violence cases during the lockdown, Javed asserted that opening of liquor shops will make things more dangerous for women and children. “Opening liquor shops during the lockdown will only bring disastrous results. In any case according to all the surveys nowadays domestic Violence has increased to a large extent. Liquor will make these days even more dangerous of for women and children,” Javed tweeted.

Opening liquor shops during the lock down will only bring disastrous results . In any case according to all the surveys nowadays domestic Violence has increased to a large extent .liquor will make these days even more dangerous of for women and children . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 2, 2020

On the other hand, also opposed the opening of paan shops in the country during the lockdown and stated, “Yaaay for paan/gutka shops! Excellent, the spitting starts again! Wonderful!!”

Yaaay for paan/gutka shops! Excellent, the spitting starts again! Wonderful!! https://t.co/KRyOv7HcKT — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 1, 2020

To recall, given the rapidly increasing COVID 19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 24, 2020. While shopping malls, theatres and educational institutions will remain closed ever since, the inter-state services, air and rail services will also continue to remain suspended until further notice.

