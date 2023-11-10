Javed Akhtar praises Tiger 3 star Salman Khan for his humility; says 'He still doesn’t see father in the eye'

Javed Akhtar is one of the most loved personalities in the film industry. The veteran lyricist and screenwriter penned numerous lyrics for songs in several movies that became popular. He recently attended an event in Mumbai where he spoke about various topics. During the event, Javed Ji opened up about Salman Khan and praised him for his humility and how he has not lost his roots despite being one of the biggest superstars in the country.

Javed Akhtar says Salman Khan is a true son who always listens to his father

The event in Mumbai was graced by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan as guest speakers and in front of Salman Khan's father, the veteran lyricist praised the Tiger 3 actor.

Praising Salman Khan at the event, Akhtar said that when it comes to respecting parents and behaving a certain way, Salim Khan’s elder son Salman Khan has achieved it properly despite being one of the biggest superstars of the country. He further added that Bhaijaan "still doesn’t see his father in the eye while talking to him."

Earlier while talking to Arbaaz Khan at his chat show The Invincibles with Arbaaz Khan, Javed Akhtar said that Salman was a very shy boy. He was a very reticent boy and stayed quiet. The actor "never mixed up with people, never got informal with people," added the screenwriter.

Speaking about Salman, the actor will soon be seen in the film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The recently released trailer offerred a glimpse into the plot, portraying Salman's character, Tiger, as a perceived traitor who embarks on a life-threatening mission to save both his family and country.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is set to illuminate screens on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on November 12.

ALSO READ: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan drops new POSTERS with Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee Pannu; says THIS about ‘family’