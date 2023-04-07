Javed Akhtar presents 'Legendary Style Icon Award' to his wife Shabana Azmi at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards; WATCH

The second annual Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards successfully delivered an unremarkable event that became a platform to recognise and honour some of the most well-known figures in Bollywood, South Asian cinema, fashion, sports, business, and other fields.

The Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards' second iteration, which took place today, April 7, is being held at Mumbai's JW Marriott. For which the red carpet has been graced with style by famous Bollywood figures who arrived in style and made the event even more special with their appearance.

But out of all, what really grabbed the golden moment was when Javed Akhtar presented his wife, Shabana Azmi, with an award, which made everyone in the audience gush with happiness and applause.

Shabana Azmi's winning moment

The actresses who set the precedent and foundation of the Bollywood industry even before social media existed and still have the same beautifully personified aura whenever she makes an appearance are the ones we still look at.

Which definitely goes without saying that it couldn't be anyone but Shabana Azmi herself who was truly entitled to the awards. She is regarded as the picture of grace due to her distinctive fashion choices, and her natural sense of style has undoubtedly inspired many with her eternal beauty.

Husband Javed Akhtar gave the awards to wife Shabana Azmi.

Whats a better combination than this to present the award? This definitely caught a glimpse of the moment as the audience witnessed the beautiful bond the couple shared on the stage of Pinkvilla. The pair rounded up their look in simple yet elegant attire, which didn't seem trendy but classy, and vintage, which definitely grabbed the spotlight of today's award show.