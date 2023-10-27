Javed Akhtar recalls proposing marriage to French girl before Shabana Azmi; reveals what happened next

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and actress Shabana Azmi are one of the ideal couples of Bollywood. The couple has been married for 39 years. Before marrying Shabana Azmi, he was married to Honey Irani, with whom his marriage lasted for 13 years. But, in a recent interview, Javed Akhtar recalled proposing marriage to a French lady, Joseanne, whom he had met on the sets of Tyaag, headlined by Rajesh Khanna, released in 1977.

Javed Akhtar on proposing to a French girl for marriage

Javed Akhtar was recently in conversation with Cyrus Broacha. In the interview, he recollected memories of going to the sets of Rajesh Khanna’s Tyaag to discuss the script of Haathi Mere Saathi with him. It was there when a witty exchange of conversation stayed with him.

He further shared his meeting with the same girl on the sets of another film, Andaaz. According to him, she was working there as a backup artist in the cast. Akhtar shared, “Sometimes it feels like life is organizing something. So we became friends, and after that, she told me that she, along with her friends, lives in the Rex hotel, behind the Taj Mahal hotel. She asked me to meet her after the shoot, so I went to meet her. She introduced me to other friends, and we became good friends. After a few days, all her fellow boys and girls were going back, but she stayed back.”

The veteran lyricist reflected on having their daily meetings where they would travel to other locations. However, this wasn’t economical and left the lyricist spending too much. He recalled how a taxi would charge Rs. 14. Thus, one day, he conjectured about what was happening.

Javed then ended up posing her the question. He stated, “So, I told her either she should go back or marry me. She said, ‘I will go back, but I don’t have the money’. So, I said, ‘Don’t worry about that, I will take care of it.’ Whatever money I had, I bought her ticket, and she left.”

He further divulged that Joseanne had also written him a letter after leaving, but he couldn’t reply to it and lost not only the letter but also the chance to stay in touch with her. As time passed, Akhtar continued with his life, started a family, and built his career.

Javed Akhtar on reuniting with her after 38 years

It was nearly 38 years later, he eventually reunited with Joseanne when he was invited to the launch of the Kaala Ghoda festival along with his wife, Shabana. While walking towards the stage, he reminisced the memory of a voice echoing in his ears.

As he turned back, he saw a lady standing there in glasses. The lyricist recalled the fond memory, “I asked ‘Joseanne?’ and she said ‘yes’. I told her to not go away,”

Advertisement

During his speech also, he thanked them for the honor and expressed gratitude as he got the chance to meet a friend after 38 years. Everyone stood up and clapped for her as the veteran lyricist introduced her.

Javed Akhtar met her family in Paris

The meeting became even more special as he went to Paris and met her. “She told me that she has three daughters, and the next time I went to Paris, I took gifts for everyone. Her partner, all three daughters, had come to meet me because they knew about me. Then she said, ‘wait a minute’. She went inside and came back and gave me the boarding card, which was 38 years old. She said I still have the boarding card with me,” shared the veteran lyricist on a concluding note.

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar reveals Farah Khan wanted ‘meaningless’ lyrics for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dard-e-Disco