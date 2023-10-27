Javed Akhtar reveals Farah Khan wanted ‘meaningless’ lyrics for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dard-e-Disco

Farah Khan’s 2007 film Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was a massive hit when it released. It became the highest-grossing Hindi film that year. Apart from the stellar performances, and intriguing storyline, the film’s songs too became huge hits. Songs such as Aankhon Mein Teri, Main Agar Kahoon, Dard-e-Disco, etc were loved by the audience. Now, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, who penned the lyrics for the song Dard-e-Disco, has revealed Farah Khan wanted meaningless lyrics for the song.

Javed Akhtar on ‘meaningless’ lyrics for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dard-e-Disco

In a conversation with Cyrus Broacha on the show Cyrus Says, Javed Akhtar talked about how writing meaningless lyrics is a challenge. He said that for the song Dard-e-Disco from Om Shanti Om, he was told that the film’s hero is in a wheelchair and that he needs to say something absurd like ‘disco, dance, dream-world’. He added that Farah Khan wanted a song which has ‘meaningless’ lyrics.

“The director of the film, Farah told me that ‘Javed uncle I want a song in which any line does not have meaning. Because the whole scene is absurd.’ I realized for the first time that to write gibberish is very difficult,” said Javed Akhtar.

Javed Akhtar said how writing gibberish is a challenge. “The moment you are aware that you have to speak gibberish, you start speaking sense,” he said.

Om Shanti Om turns 15

On Shanti Om marked Deepika Padukone’s Hindi film debut. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika, Om Shanti Om also starred Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher. The film released on 9th November 2007, and clocked 15 years last year. It also marked Deepika Padukone’s 15 years in the Hindi film industry, and Shah Rukh penned a lovely note for her.

“To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you. and looking at you…and still looking at you…”, he wrote.

