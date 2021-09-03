Javed Akhtar reveals he met Kangana Ranaut in 2016 to ‘pacify’ her for settling issues with Hrithik Roshan

The legal battle between Javed Akhtar and is not new to everyone. The famous lyricist had slammed the actress with a defamation case. But, The Bombay High Court had recently adjourned the defamation case hearing and reserved its order on Kangana’s plea seeking to quash the case. According to reports, during a recent hearing, it was revealed that Javed had called Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel and advised them to settle issues with .

Yes! You heard that right. According to India Today, Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer during a recent hearing stated that Javed Akhtar had called Kangana Ranaut and her sister with the help of a doctor commonly known to both of them. Akhtar in his statement to the court said that he tried to pacify Kangana and asked her to settle her issues with Hrithik when they met in 2016 but the Panga actress did not listen to him. In addition, she said that she will handle the issue as per her choice.

For the unversed, Javed Akhtar had filed a criminal case against Kangana Ranaut in November last year before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate. Akhtar had filed the complaint after Kangana made ‘defamatory and baseless comments’ against him during a television interview. In December 2020, after the court directed Juhu police to conduct an inquiry into Javed’s complaint, a defamation case was made and the court initiated criminal proceedings against the actress. According to PTI, the High Court is likely to pass an order on Ranaut's plea challenging the defamation proceedings, on September 9.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut looks brunch ready as she heads out in a flowy maxi dress and glares; PHOTOS