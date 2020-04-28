Javed Akhtar reveals his first thought after wife Shabana Azmi's car accident: Is she alive?

In a recent interview with Film Companion, the noted lyricist Javed Akhtar revealed what were his first thoughts when he saw wife Shabana Azmi at the car crash scene.

In January this year, noted actress Shabana Azmi was involved in a deadly car accident near Khalapur toll-plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The actress was pulled out of her car and immediately rushed to the hospital after facing some grave injuries. At the time, husband Javed Akhtar was travelling in another car which was ahead of her and managed to get Shabana to the hospital in time. In a recent interview with Film Companion, the noted lyricist revealed what were his first thoughts.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra, Javed Akhtar revealed his first thought was, "Is she (Shabana) alive?" He then added, "Who could think we would have such a calamity. The accident that Shabana went through was really deadly. We were in the other car, she was sleeping in the car behind us and when this accident occurred and we went back, the first thought was ‘Is she alive?’ Because the whole car was crushed, had become a heap of junk."

Recounting the dreadful experience, Javed said, "Somehow we took her out, she was unconscious with blood all over her face and it was only from the nose. There were no wounds but the whole body has taken such a whiplash, that it will take a little time to be totally normal." Shabana is now hail and hearty and with her husband Javed in their Mumbai home. She had also penned a thank you note post her recovery.

"Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I am back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. I am indebted and grateful," she had posted.

