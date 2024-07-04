Javed Akhtar reveals why AR Rahman would light candle whenever they entered music room; shares two memorable statements by him

Javed Akhtar and AR Rahman worked on several projects and took the Indian music industry to a great place. In a new interview, the veteran lyricist and scriptwriter recalled his memorable working experience with Rahman and shared an interesting story of why the Oscar-winning music composer would light a candle whenever they entered a music room.

Speaking to O2india, Javed Akhtar shared two things about AR Rahman that he will remember forever. Firstly, he shared something unique yet strange about Rahman. Calling him an 'unusual man', Javed Ji recalled that once they entered the music room, there used to be a candle in the room.

After entering the room, Rahman used to light the candle. The 79-year-old lyricist used to wonder what is the need of the candle when the room is lit. Noticing his curiosity, AR Rahman once shared the reason behind his habit of lighting a candle.

Javed Ji quoted Rahman saying, "‘Everything is mechanical here. Everything is a machine. There should be something that’s not a machine. Something real. This candle is not a machine. Its light is not a machine. It is not a bulb. It makes us realize that there are other things in life which is beyond machines.'"

'Though he is younger to me, he said something very wise to me which I will never forget,' says Javed Akhtar

Sharing the second thing about the Maa Tujhe Salaam singer, Akhtar shared that they were once working for a producer, who made useless suggestions for a song and the decision of the producer made the veteran lyricist feel irritated. Recalling the incident, he said, "Though he (AR Rahman) is younger to me, he said something very wise to me which I will never forget."

Rahman told him that they must listen to the producer and should not compromise with their work. The Oscar-winning music composer then suggested to him that if they listen to different opinions and try to satisfy them without losing their standard, they will do different kinds of work.

But if they do only what the two of them like, then there will be a similarity in the work and it will become monotonous. "What a wise thing to say! These two statements of Rahman, I will never forget," Javed Akhtar shared.

Meanwhile, the duo collaborated in Lagaan, Swades, and Dil Se and created popular music.

