Javed Akhtar reveals wife Shabana Azmi will be discharged from the hospital today; Deets Inside

Javed Akhtar discloses wife Shabana Azmi is back in the pink of health and is to be discharged from the hospital today.

Shabana Azmi, who was admitted to the hospital after a road accident on January 18 is all set to return home today. The veteran actress was traveling to Khandala from the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when her car collided with a truck resulting in serious injuries. The car was left deformed while Javed Akhtar was safe with a few minor injuries. Shabana Azmi was rushed to the hospital. Javed Akhtar revealed that wife Shabana was out of danger and was recovering but the actress was kept under observation.

In a statement given to Bollywood Hungama yesterday, Javed Akhtar revealed that Shabana Azmi is back in the pink of health and is ready to come back home. The renowned lyricist informed the daily that wife Shabana has been fully healed for some time now but the doctors decided to keep her under observation for a few extra days. He shared the news expressing his gratefulness that his wife got away with few injuries that have fully subsided now. He revealed that Shabana Azmi will return home today.

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

In the accident that took place on January 18, Shabana Azmi sustained injuries on her face, neck, and chin. The actress was sitting next to the driver's seat. Both, Shabana Azmi and her driver were left injured near Khalapur. The two were rushed to MGM Hospital for immediate treatment. Shabana Azmi was later shifted to Kokilaben Hospital. Shabana Azmi's driver was booked for rash driving.

