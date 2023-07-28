Javed Akhtar reviews Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; calls it a 'must watch'

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was screened in Mumbai on Tuesday, and many celebrities attended it with full zeal and zest. From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to the Bachchan family, many attended the screening and came out of the theatre with different emotions on their faces. Amongst these attendees was lyricist Javed Akhtar along with his actress-wife Shabana Azmi who also stars in the film. Later on, Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to share his review on Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Javed Akhtar calls Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a ‘must watch’ in Twitter review

After attending the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Javed Akhtar expressed his admiration for the film and called it a “must-watch”. The renowned personality of Indian cinema wrote, “Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani ki prem kahani is one of the most entertaining Hindi films I have seen in recent years . If you love wit, humour and strong emotions - Here is a must-watch.” Have a look:

What do other celebrities have to say about the Karan Johar directorial?

After attending the special screening of the film, many celebrities reviewed it on their Instagram Stories. Abhishek Bachchan, son of Jaya Bachchan who stars in the film, wrote on his Instagram story and called the film a “total and complete family entertainer.” On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhat's mother-in-law, also took to Instagram Stories and said that Alia “shines” and looks “gorgeous” in the film.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a full-fledged attempt to bring back the romance which the films from early 2000s offered. At the same time, because Johar is celebrating 25 years of being a filmmaker, the film becomes even more supreme. As far as the story is concerned, it revolves around two families - the Randhawas and the Chatterjees - and how the love story of Rocky Randhawa - as played by Ranveer Singh - and Rani Chatterjee - as played by Alia Bhatt - takes shape while dealing with different family values. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are a part of this film along with Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly.

