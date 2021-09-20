Javed Akhtar’s defamation case against Kangana Ranaut adjourned till November 15; Actress files a counter case

and controversies go hand in hand. And while the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress is known for her unabashed opinions and for not mincing her views, the diva recently made the headlines after as she appeared before Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court for the ongoing defamation case against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. And now, as per the recent update, Kangana has filed a counter case against Javed. This isn’t all. The actress has also sought the transfer of the defamation case to another court.

As per ANI, the defamation case has been adjourned till November 15. Speaking about the counter complaint, Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui stated that the complaint against Javed alleges extortion and criminal intimidation. Siddiqui also mentioned that Kangana filed an application seeking the transfer of the defamation case and the counter complaint case to another court as she has “lost faith” in the court hearing the matter. To note, as per ANI, the court will be hearing the transfer application on October 1. Kangana’s lawyer further argued that while offences alleged against the Tanu Weds Manu actress are non-cognizable, compoundable and bailable, her regular presence on each date was not required.

Mumbai | Actor Kangana Ranaut appeared before Andheri court today in a defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar The case has been adjourned till 15th November. Ranaut's lawyer has filed a transfer application in the case which will be heard on 1st October.

Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar’s lawyer Jay Bhanushali has claimed that Kangana’s lawyer has been coming up with new grounds to delay the matter. However, the Andheri Metropolitan Court said that the further hearing in the defamation case will happen after the decision on transfer applications filed by Kangana’s lawyer is decided.

