Javed Akhtar’s Retro Themed Birthday Bash: Farhan nails Amitabh's look from Don, Shibani dresses as Zeenat

Javed Akhtar hosted his 75th birthday bash in Mumbai last night. The renowned lyricist and scriptwriter hosted a retro-themed birthday party in the city and several Bollywood stars attended. Javed's children Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar made their way to the Bollywood party. Farhan was seen attending the birthday party with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Apart from the Akhtar family, several renowned B-Town celebrities including Shabana's niece , Anil Kapoor, , his wife Kiran Rao, Urmila Matondkar, producer Boney Kapoor, actor Anil Kapoor and actor-director Satish Kaushik were seen attending.

Others at the party included actor Divya Dutta, Shabana’s cinematographer Baba Azmi and his wife aka actress Tanvi Azmi, Panipat director Ashutosh Gowariker, Swara Bhasker, lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, and Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidwani. The stars stepped out wearing their best retro costumes. Javed and Shabana twinned in adorable red and white polka dot outfits. Whereas Farhan channelled his inner Amitabh Bachchan at the party. He doubled up as Amitabh from Khaike Paan Banaraswala in the OG Don while his girlfriend Shibani dressed like Zeenat Aman from the song.

Meanwhile, Divya Dutta was dressed in a red sharara Boney Kapoor was all excited as he walked in dressed in the theme. Anil Kapoor dressed in a printed tee for the party.

Javed spoke to Hindustan Times and said, “As a matter of fact, 75 is a very old age in my mind. So, for me, to believe that I’m 75 is tough because I don’t feel that. My body tells me, ‘Listen buddy, you’re no longer young’, but otherwise, my involvement with life, my curiosity, interests, fantasies, aspirations and ambitions are intact. I’m totally involved with life, and don’t feel like a retired, tired person at all.'"

Happy birthday, Javed Akhtar!

