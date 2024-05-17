Javed Akhtar says his marriage with Shabana Azmi has lasted successfully because they ‘don’t meet often’

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and actress Shabana Azmi tied the knot in 1984 and will be completing 40 years this December. In a recent interview, Azmi spoke about the mantra of the couple’s relationship and shared that, according to Javed, it is because they don’t meet often.

Shabana Azmi on her happy and strong relationship

Daughter of late poet Kaifi Azmi, Shabana Azmi told ETimes, "He (Javed Akhtar) says the success of our marriage is that we don’t meet too often, we are both busy running in different directions.” She further spoke about how their arranged marriage was set up.

The Fire actress revealed, “We come from similar backgrounds – our fathers were poets from UP and communists, we have a common view on things – so people say considering these factors we should have had an arranged marriage."

Calling her relationship a ‘happy and strong’ relationship, Shabana said the couple are each other’s best friends and that marriage could not change Azmi.

When Javed Akhtar spoke about marrying a strong-headed woman

While speaking to Arbaaz Khan on his show, The Invincibles, Javed Akhtar talked about the recipe for a 'successful marriage' last year. Javed answered, "Living with an independent, strong-minded woman is not a bed of roses. Kahin aap ko push bhi karna padega, magar push aap equal ko kar rahe hain (Sometimes you must push her, but you should always remember that she is your equal)."

For the unversed, Javed was earlier married to screenwriter Honey Irani, with whom he has two kids, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, who are both filmmakers.

When Shabana Azmi said she credits her good bond with stepkids to Honey Irani

While speaking to Filmfare once, the 73-year-old said she is very friendly with Farhan and Zoya. “I value Farhan and Zoya very much, and I think they value me. I think a lot of that credit goes to their mom, Honey (Irani). I must say that she was very generous. If she had decided that the kids would not be friends with me, then they couldn’t have been friends with me,” Shabana shared.

