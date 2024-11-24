Javed Akhtar says ‘shaadi-wadi bekaar kaam hai,’ reveals he is 'hardly married' to Shabana Azmi; 'it's a stone that has been rolled down...'

Veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar recently discussed his marriage to actor Shabana Azmi, suggesting that he doesn’t hold the institution of marriage in high regard. In an interview, Javed explained that the concept of marriage is so ancient that 'it’s a stone that has been rolled down mountains for centuries.' He shared that, 'Shaadi-wadi toh bekaar kaam hai (the concept of marriage is nonsense) and they are hardly married.'

In an appearance on Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story, Javed Akhtar was asked about his relationship with Shabana Azmi and its impact on him as a person. He responded by stating that, in reality, he and Shabana are more like friends than a married couple.

Javed explained that the key to a successful marriage, in his view, is whether the partners are truly friends, adding that he considers the concept of marriage itself to be irrelevant.

He described the tradition as one that has existed for centuries, likening it to a stone that has been rolling down mountains over time. As it descended, he explained, it accumulated moss, along with a significant amount of dirt and debris.

Akhtar shared his perspective on relationships, stating that the terms "wife" and "husband" have acquired various connotations over time and suggested setting them aside. He emphasized that for two individuals, regardless of gender, to live happily together, mutual respect, consideration, and personal space are essential.

Javed also highlighted the importance of recognizing that every person, including one’s spouse, is an individual in their own right.

Javed Akhtar emphasized the importance of recognizing that one’s partner is an individual with their own ambitions and dreams, just as valid as one’s own.

He stated that the key to a happy relationship lies in ensuring that both partners are content, describing it as a simple concept rather than something complicated.

He also asserted that love without respect is meaningless. Akhtar highlighted that an independent woman with her own ambitions, career, and opinions might not always be convenient to live with, but he stressed that it’s essential to understand that a partner is not a subordinate or a slave.

