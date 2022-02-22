Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha & others glam Zoya Akhtar's bash for Farhan & Shibani

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got hitched in a private ceremony, yet it's no wonder that the two have been the talk of the town ever since. To note, the actor-director and his ladylove have been in a relationship for quite a few years. The ceremony was held at Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse, where the pair took their wedding vows in front of their family and friends. What's more, Pinkvilla was the first one to report that the duo's traditional wedding was to be followed by a civil wedding on Monday, 21 February. Now, the newlyweds were spotted at Zoya Akhtar’s bash for them. All their loved ones, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar, and others were a part of the celebration.

In the pics, all the guests looked absolutely dazzling and left us dumbfounded. Coming to Farhan’s parents, Javed Akhtar was clad in a royal navy coat and a black kurta. Shabana Azmi, on the other hand, looked elegant and sophisticated in a blue anarkali. Oh, and the Dandekar sisters - they stole the show!

Have a look:

Anusha Dandekar sported a bling, silver attire that fit her like a glove and suited her all too well. She left her hair open as it framed her face beautifully. We weren’t able to take our eyes off her. Apeksha beautifully combined formals with sexy as she wore a cream-coloured pantsuit with a black bralette. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek ponytail, and the hairstyle complimented her outfit super well.

