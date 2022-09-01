Javed Akhtar shares his views about the boycott culture in Bollywood: ‘It’s a passing phase’

Days before Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha released, you may have noticed hashtags such as #BoycottAamirKhanmovies and #BoycottKareenaKapoorkhan trending on social media. Laal Singh Chaddha is not the only movie that has fallen prey to boycott trends on social media. Brahmastra, Vikram Vedha, Pathaan and many other movies have faced boycott trends of late, and a lot of celebrities have shared their views about this cancel culture in Bollywood. Javed Akhtar also recently shared what he thinks about these boycott campaigns, and said that it’s a passing phase.

The veteran screenwriter and lyricist was recently asked about the cancel culture and boycott culture that is gaining momentum in Bollywood. While speaking to ETimes, Javed Akhtar said that the boycott culture doesn’t really work, and that if the film will work regardless of the boycott if it is good. “It is a passing phase. It is very evident that it doesn’t work. If the film is good and is appreciated by the audience, it will work. If it is not good and not appreciated by the audience, it won’t work. I don’t think this kind of announcement of cancel culture and boycott works at all,” said Javed Akhtar.

Earlier, while speaking to Pinkvilla, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had also shared his views about social media boycott trends. He said, “I am used to it. It affects those who's films do over Rs. 100 cr. My films have not even gone beyond Rs. 32 cr. For me, it is nothing new. I have been boycotted since the time Twitter started. Ask me questions that affect me."

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha faced a major boycott trend ahead of its release. A few years ago, the actor had said in an interview, “Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will".

