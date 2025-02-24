Javed Akhtar shuts down trolls with sharp response over his post on India’s victory against Pakistan: ‘Tum eik neech insaan ho’

On Sunday, cricket legend Virat Kohli etched his name in history as the fastest player to amass 14,000 runs in One-Day Internationals, leading India to a triumphant six-wicket victory over long-time rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. Celebrating this milestone and the team's success, renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar lauded Kohli's stellar performance. However, his celebratory tweet attracted some trolls, only for him to swiftly silence them with sharp, witty comebacks.

After India’s thrilling victory on Sunday night, Javed Akhtar took to X to celebrate, posting, “Virat Kohli , zindabad. !!! . We all are so so so proud of you !!!” However, his enthusiastic post drew unwanted attention from a few trolls questioning his joy over India’s win.

One user provocatively commented, “Javed, Babar ka baap Kohli hai, bolo Jai Shri Ram.” Akhtar didn’t hold back, responding sharply, "Maen to sirf yeh kahoonga ke tum eik neech insaan ho aur neech hi marogay. Tum kya jano desh prem kya hota hai." (You are a vile person and will remain so. You clearly don’t understand what true patriotism is).

Another user insinuated lyricist's supposed disappointment over Pakistan’s loss, writing, “Aaj suraj kaha se nikla. Andar se dukh hoga apko to.”

He fired back with a scathing reply, highlighting his family’s history of patriotism, "Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke jootay chaat rahe thay tab mere aazadi ke liye jai aur kala paani mein thay . Meri ragon mein desh premion ka khoon hai aur tumhari ragon mein angrez ke naukaron ka khoon hai. Iss anter ko bhoolo nahin."

(When you father and grandfather were bootlicking the British for freedom, mine were fighting for freedom in jail and Kaala paani. I have the blood of a patriot while you have that of a British servant).

The fiery exchange stirred reactions across social media. One user commented, “Javed Sahab showing people their place deserves its own series!” While another advised, “Sir, it's better to ignore trolls. They want you to reply to them get attention but it's not worth it...”

A thoughtful comment summed it up, “Javed Sir, you have a great stature. So No need to reply any negative comment. I love my country. It is just a game why should we disrespect any other players of opposite country. It is not a war my dear. They have also contributed in our happiness in this game.”

Several other stars also joined in celebrating Team India’s triumph and Virat Kohli’s stellar performance. Actress Anushka Sharma, beaming with pride, expressed her love for her husband after his record-breaking feat. She posted a picture highlighting Virat’s victorious thumbs-up gesture on the screen. Kohli delivered an unbeaten century, scoring 100 runs off 111 balls.