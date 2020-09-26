  1. Home
Javed Akhtar SLAMS media for covering Karan Johar party rumours instead of farmer protests in current crisis

Javed Akhtar is firing media outlets for extensively reporting about the alleged drugs at Karan Johar’s party, but not covering Indian farmer protests amidst the current crisis. Scroll down to see his tweet.
Ever since Dharma Productions founder Karan Johar issued an official statement moments ago about the alleged drug consumption allegations that are doing the rounds, it has created a frenzy in the media. Now, Bollywood veteran and poet Javed Akhtar is speaking up against the media reaction to the statement and reporting ethics in general off-late. 

 

In a tweet just a few minutes ago, senior Akhtar said: “If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party life would have been easier for our TV channels. They would not have had to choose between farmer’s protests and Karan’s party!. it seems that Karan’s do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels”

 

See the Bollywood veteran’s tweet below:

In case you missed it, in Karan’s statement which he posted on Instagram, the producer and director states that all the allegations about his alleged involvement in drugs are false and he does not consume any kind of drugs. The Dharma Productions head went on to add that he had previously made a statement about the alleged use of narcotic substances at his party which took place at his residence, in the year 2019. In his official statement today, Karan Johar also stated that some media outlets are reporting that drugs were consumed at the party he hosted in 2019 at his home and that it is completely false.

 

