Javed Akhtar on son Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's marriage rumours: Children can be very secretive

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar again made headlines a few days ago when reports of them tying the knot this year were published. Most of last year, the buzz was tha Farhan and Shibani will make things official and say yes when the big question pops up. However, the rumours died down eventually. Come 2020, and the couple is keeping the rumour mill buzzing as a recent report revealed that they plan to get married towards the end of the year.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Farhan and Shibani may tie the knot after the release of Toofan but they both might surprise everyone by doing it before that. While the stars have not yet commented on the same, Farhan's father and lyricist Javed Akhtar had some thoughts on the same.

When quizzed about his son's plans, Javed told ETimes, "I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn’t tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive." Well, we wonder if this is the kind of secret Farhan would keep to himself.

The report added that the marriage date hasn’t been zeroed in but the preparations have already begun. Recently, on Farhan's birthday, Shibani's heartfelt wish addressed the actor as her 'better half'. Shibani wrote, "Happy birthday my better half .. thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life .. you are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I’ve never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you.. Just being around you has taught me so much."

Credits :ETimes

