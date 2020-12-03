Javed Akhtar submits statement against Kangana Ranaut in defamation case, hearing scheduled for 19 December

Javed Akhtar had filed a case against Kangana Ranaut under sections 499 (Defamation) and section 500 (punishment for defamation) of Indian Penal Code.

Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who had filed a defamation case against , has now submitted his written statement before the Metropolitan Magistrate court in Mumbai's Andheri. Javed had claimed that Kangana dragged his name in interviews and made defamatory comments against him that has harmed his reputation.

Akhtar had approached the court last month and his statement was recorded on Thursday as part of the verification process, reported Hindustan Times. The lyricist had filed a case against Kangana under sections 499 (Defamation) and section 500 (punishment for defamation) of Indian Penal Code.

Kangana in her interview had labelled Javed Akhtar as part of the 'suicide gang' and said that he even threatened her to stay mum on the entire controversy. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana had said, "Once Javed Akhtar had called me to his house and told me that Rakesh Roshan and his family are very big people. If you don’t apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction…you will commit suicide. These were his words."

Replying to the news of Javed Akhtar recording his statement, Kangana tweeted, "Single woman/lone warrior fighting against Bullywood suicide gang, drug mafia, fascist government, tukde gang all at once, I may have chosen a difficult life but it’s an honour to awaken my nation to all the threats we face against our unity and integrity."

Single woman/lone warrior fighting against Bullywood suicide gang, drug mafia, fascist government, tukde gang all at once, I may have chosen a difficult life but it’s an honour to awaken my nation to all the threats we face against our unity and integrity. https://t.co/7MIuDLrrBb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

As per reports, the defamation case is slated to heard by the court on 19 December.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kangana Ranaut: Javed Akhtar told me if I don't apologise to Rakesh Roshan & family, I’ll be jailed

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×