Javed Akhtar takes a dig at SRK, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan for showcasing ‘fake’ women empowerment; ‘They’re not very clear…’

Legendary Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma was released back in 2012. The romantic drama enjoys a significant fan following amongst movie enthusiasts. Nevertheless, recently, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar pointed out a dialogue highlighting the wrong take on women empowerment in Indian cinema.

Javed Akhtar criticizes Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan dialogue

While speaking on We Are Yuvaa’s show Be A Man, Yaar, Javed Akhtar discussed extensively the portrayal of modern Indian women in Cinema. He asserted his belief, stating that one tends to "exaggerate" when they "pretend" what they’re not. To explain his point, he cited the example of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

He pointed out the dialogue in the film by one of the heroines, "Mein duniya mein jitni nationalities hain, har nationality ke ek admi ke ladke ke saath sone ke baad shaadi karungi!" The veteran lyricist and screenplay writer questioned why would she work hard enough to prove that. He further asked if she is not "empowered", "modern", "cool" and "forward-thinking".

He stated, "Maan jaate hain na… itni mehnat karne ki zaroorat nahi hain tumko! Bahot nationalities hain duniya mein us chakkar mein mat paro (We agree, so you let go of that hard work. There are a lot of nationalities)."

Advertisement

Javed Akhtar's take on 'fake' empowerment in Jab Tak Hai Jaan

“Ab ye kya hai? Is dialogue ka kya matlab hai? Kahan aa rahi hain? Yash Chopra ki film mein (What is this dialogue doing in a Yash Chopra film)! Because they want to fake that this is an empowered girl. They are not very clear what is an empowered girl so they are exaggerating,” he further added. Javed added that the filmmakers today are still confused about the idea of a modern Indian woman.

Akhtar mentioned Zoya Akhtar’s movies like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and, Dil Dhadakne Do showed "modern women." So one can’t presume that things are not changing.

It is worth mentioning that Jab Tak Hai Jaan was the last film of Yash Chopra, and was released in 2012 after his demise. Apart from the lead cast, the film also had Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and more in key roles. Meanwhile, Javed's last movie as a lyricist was Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor admits to putting on 15 kilos during pregnancy and going back to her ‘heaviest ever’: 'I wanted to become mom so badly'