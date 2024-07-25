Javed Akhtar takes dig at Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal’s ‘Lick my shoe’ scene; calls today’s angry young man ‘caricature of himself’

The 2023 crime thriller Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, was a major success at the box office. While the film was praised by the audience for its action and performances, it also received criticism for its controversial scenes. Javed Akhtar, who has called out the film on an earlier occasion, recently took a dig at the movie’s ‘Lick my shoe’ scene. He also stated that the angry young man in today’s films is becoming a "caricature of himself."

Javed Akhtar reveals that he has not watched Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

In a recent conversation with We Are Yuvaa, Javed Akhtar was asked why the idea of a hero as an ‘angry young man’ still exists in the south film industry but not as much in the north. In response, the screenwriter said, “Wahan (in south) bhi dekhiye woh ultimately apna caricature ban raha hai (There also you can see that ultimately he is becoming a caricature of himself).”

He then referred to the controversial scene in Animal where Ranbir Kapoor’s character asks Triptii Dimri’s Zoya to lick his shoe to prove her love for him. Akhtar stated, “Ab woh man agar hai toh woh hai jiska joota ek aurat chaate. Toh woh angry young man ka ya strong man ka caricature banna shuru ho chuka hai (Now he is the kind of man whose shoe gets licked by a woman. So that caricature of an angry young man or strong man has started).”

Javed Akhtar was asked if he had seen the film Animal, to which he replied in negative. He said why he would watch it. The writer added that people told him about the above-mentioned scene, and he read about it in the news as well. He mentioned that he knew the movie showed slaps and other such things.

More about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Animal is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the star cast features Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and others. The movie was released in theaters on December 1, 2023.

