Javed Akhtar takes a sarcastic dig at Kangana Ranaut for her latest 'Bheek' comment

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently embroiled herself in a major controversy after openly mocking Mahatma Gandhi’s mantra of Ahimsa. She went on to refer India’s Independence as ‘bheek’ which had netizens raging. Now, even famous lyricist Javed Akhtar has slammed the actress for her controversial comment.

On Thursday, November 18, Javed Aktar indirectly called out Kangana Ranaut by sharing a sarcastic tweet via Twitter. Although the tweet doesn’t mention Ranaut’s name, going by his statement it can be safely said that it was meant for the Queen star. Javed Akhtar shared, “It is totally understand . Why would all those who had nothing to do with freedom movement feel bad if some calls our freedom just a ‘bheek’”. Check out the tweet below.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut recently left many netizens fuming with her controversial statement on India’s Independence in a series of Instagram stories. The Queen star had stated, "Those are the ones who taught us.... if someone slaps you... offer another cheek for one more slap and that is you will get Aazadi... That's not how one gets Aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that... choose your heroes wisely."

“There are evidence that suggest Gandhi ji wanted Bhagat Singh to be hanged... so you need to choose who you support... because just placing them all in one box of your memory and every year wishing them all birth anniversaries is not enough in fact, it's not just dumb but highly irresponsible and superficial," the 34-year-old actress added.

In terms of work, Kangana Ranaut last featured in the biographical movie based on the life of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. She will next feature in the action film titled Dhaakad. Kangana headlines the main role of Agent Agni in the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2021. Besides Kangana, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta play pivotal roles in the film. Apart from this, the actress also has Tejas in the pipeline.

