Javed Akhtar on turning 75: I’m totally involved with life and don’t feel like a retired person at all

Indian political activist, poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar turns a year older today. A recipient of the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), the Sahitya Akademi Award as well as five National Film Award, Javed Akhtar rings in his 75th birthday today. The actor told to HT that as a matter of fact, 75 is a very old age in his mind. So, for him, to believe that he is 75 is tough because he doesn't feel that. His body tells him, ‘Listen, buddy, you’re no longer young’, but otherwise, his involvement with life, his curiosity, interests, fantasies, aspirations and ambitions are intact.

The birthday boy further added that he is totally involved with life, and don’t feel like a retired, tired person at all. He believes that as long as one doesn’t become cynical, disinterested or detached, you don’t get old. A big birthday bash is being organised by his wife Shabana Azmi, and children Zoya and Farhan. Speaking about the regrets in his life, he said, "I have no regrets’. But I have regrets. I really believe that out of these 75 years, my 10 years were totally wasted in drinking. I could’ve used those years, which I scattered all over my life, in a more constructive manner by learning one more language or a musical instrument.”

He further said that he thinks a memoir about him is better. His life has gone in many directions, it has passed so many phases. He has met some unusual people and would like to write about them.

Speaking about his career, the birthday boy revealed that after a long time, he has realised that people should get a couple of good scripts from him. He has started enjoying writing songs to the extent that this aspect was totally neglected. So he is coming back to it... It’s a bit early to talk about it, but he promises that he will try his best to make it interesting.

