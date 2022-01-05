Javed Akhtar urges netizens to show compassion and forgive 18 year old girl reportedly behind 'Bulli Bai'

The recent Bulli Bai controversy has taken social media by storm amid the uproar. The Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police managed to crack the case in record time and detain a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru in a raid. This led the cops to an 18-year-old girl who is allegedly the mastermind of Bulli Bai. She was soon arrested by the Mumbai police.

Now, veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar has taken to Twitter to urge netizens to show compassion towards the 18-year-old. He tweeted, "If " bully bai" was really masterminded by an 18 year old girl who has recently lost her parents to cancer n Corona I think the women or some of them meet her and like kind elders make her understand that why what ever she did was wrong . Show her compassion and forgive her."

Several media reports stated that the 18-year-old had lost both her parents. While her father passed away due to Covid-19 last year, she lost her mother to cancer. She also has siblings that include an elder sister, a younger sister and a brother who are school students. The 18-year-old was reportedly preparing for engineering entrance examinations.

The Bulli Bai app controversy came to light when photos of hundreds of Muslim women were collected from their social media accounts and were uploaded on an app. People were then encouraged to participate in their virtual auction. Reportedly, the 18-year-old used a fake Twitter handle with the name JattKhalsa07 to publicise it as well as post other hate posts.

