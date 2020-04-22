Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F attempts the inversion challenge; Says Jacqueline Fernandez inspired her; Watch

Today, Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen trying the inversion challenge; Take a look

Due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, Bollywood celebs are taking to different activities to make sure they make the most of their quarantine. While has been baking, has been washing utensils, has been working out and Janhvi Kapoor has been spending time with sister , among other celebs. But amidst the crisis, one thing that unites all the Bollywood celebs is their love for fitness as everyone has been making sure to workout at home.

Besides Katrina Kaif, , Ayushmann Khurrana, and others, the latest entrant to the club of celebs working out is Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F, daughter of Pooja Bedi, who took to Instagram to post a video wherein she is seen attempting a headstand. Well, Alaya took inspiration from none other than Jacqueline Fernandez as a few days back, Jacqueline took to social media to post a video wherein she was seen nailing a headstand and therefore, Alaya F, too, tried her hands at mastering the headstand followed by a split-legged headstand or Utthita Pada Sirsasana. Alongside the video, Alaya wrote, “Inspired by @jacquelinef143 and @kuldeepshashi sir. I was dying to try this inversion challenge but everyone told me “this is not something you can just get up and learn in one day”.. I fell on my face a few times but DID IT ANYWAY. (wait for the end where I try to be very cool and fall).”

In 2020, Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman, a comedy-drama starring and and in the film, Alalya played the role of a 21-year-old girl and daughter of Saif Ali Khan. Since Alaya, too, is from a filmy background, granddaughter of Kabir Bedi and daughter of Pooja Bedi, she, too, at various occasions, has been asked about the prevalence of nepotism in the industry and to this, Alaya has always said that nepotism is a reality in Bollywood but insisted that she did not take her mother's help to secure her debut movie. In an interview, the young actress said that although she belongs to a family of actors but that only got her the privilege of a meeting and not the movie itself.

Check out Alaya F's video where she attempts the inversion challenge:

ALSO READ: laya F OPENS UP about her quarantine diet, nepotism & choosing between Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Panday

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×