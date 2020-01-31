Jawaani Jaaneman actor Saif Ali Khan on working with Sara Ali Khan: Film needs to be appealing to both of us

As Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman hit the theatres today, the Nawab of Pataudi spoke about working with daughter Sara Ali Khan.

and Sara Ali Khan make a super cool father-daughter duo and there are no second thoughts to it. Not only Saif has been a proud daddy with Sara’s success in the industry so far, but he has also been her support system. Interestingly, ever since Sara made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, fans have been eager to watch the father-daughter duo to share the screen space. In fact, there were reports that Sara will be working with her daddy cool in Jawaani Jaaneman. However, much to everyone’s disappointment, Sara wasn’t a part of the movie.

Given the fans’ excitement, Saif was recently quizzed if there’s a possibility of him working with her darling daughter, to this the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior gave a positive response. However, he had a condition. The Nawab of Pataudi stated that the duo will come together for a movie if only the story and the role appeal to both. During his recent interview with ETimes, Saif stated, “We’ve been offered a few many things because I line of work is quite an opportunist also. Yes. People have asked us and we've been offered about five films together, which have not been done for one reason or another. The film needs to be appealing to both of us. Yeah. So, when we do it, it should be something that both of us are excited about."

Talking about Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif admitted that the movie was offered to Sara initially. However, later it went to debutant Alaya F. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the movie will also star in the lead role. Interestingly, Jawaani Jaaneman, which hit the theatres today, marks Saif and Tabu’s reunion after two decades. On the other hand, Sara is gearing up for the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More