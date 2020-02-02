Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F to play the lead in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 3? Find out

Alaya F is seen playing the role of Gauri Khanna, Saif's on-screen daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman and has surprised everyone with her stellar performance in the movie.

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewala made her debut in the recently released film Jawaani Jaaneman which also stars and . The actress is seen playing the role of Gauri Khanna, Saif's on-screen daughter in the movie. Whoever has watched the movie have been going gaga over the debut actress's amazing performance in the film. Being her debut film, Alaya has shined in the film. The debutante has impressed everyone with her acting skills and left everyone in awe of her.

After giving such a stellar performance, it is obvious that Alaya will be soon flooded with many offers from the directors and producers. And according to Filmfare, Alaya has already received her next offer by 's Dharma Productions. According to their sources, Alaya will be seen in Dharma Productions' famous franchise film Student Of TheYear. Alaya has signed the film and will be seen in the third part of the franchise. The shooting of the movie will begin in Bangkok this summer.

While SOTY had starred , and , SOTY2 had Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Talking about Jawaani Jaaneman, directed by Nitin Kakkar, the movie released on January 31, 2020. The movie also features Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in significant roles. Saif Ali Khan portrays the role of Amar Khanna and Tabu as Jaya Bakshi. Moreover, Saif’s iconic song Ole Ole has also been recreated for the movie. The principal photography of the film took place from 14 June to 24 August 2019 in London, England.

