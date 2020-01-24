Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F REVEALS she would not be surprised to find Kartik Aaryan in her bed

Jawaani Jaaneman marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F who recently spilled beans about her love for Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan.

is all set to entertain the audience with his quirkiness in Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie also stars and Alaya Furniturewala. The trailer of the movie which was released recently has piqued the audience's interest and made them eagerly wait for the movie to release. The foot-tapping song Gallan Kardi and the recreated song Ole Ole 2.0 has also been loved and appreciated by the viewers. Jawaani Jaaneman marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F. Recently, on a chat show with Zoom, Alaya had revealed a thing about Kartik Aaryan.

Alaya was asked that if she would wake up one day and find Kartik Aaryan in her bed, what would she do? To this, the actress replied, “Nothing, I wouldn’t be surprised.” After giving the reply, Alaya realised what she just said and then clarifying her statement she said, "No, I don’t mean that!” and she starts laughing. Looks like Alaya has spilled beans about her admiration or maybe love for the Love Aaj Kal actor. Speaking about her relationship status, Alaya said that she is too simple to be single, she is too complicated to be in a relationship, but she is just right to be in this industry.

Speaking about grabbing the role in Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya said to HT that she did a lot of auditions and tests for lots of films, this is the one that worked out because she happened to fit into it perfectly. The actress is grateful, as she feels this is a perfect choice! It’s unconventional, and she wants to do that for the rest of her career, conventional, unconventional, all of it.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2020. The movie also features Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in significant roles. Saif Ali Khan portrays the role of Amar Khanna, Alaya F as his on-screen daughter Gauri Khanna and Tabu as Jaya Bakshi.

Hindustan Times

