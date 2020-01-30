Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F's mother Pooja Bedi REVEALS she became emotional after watching the movie

Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F marks the debut of Alaya who will portray the role of Saif's on-screen daughter Gauri Khanna.

Jawaani Jaaneman starring , and Alaya F has created a buzz since the first poster of the movie featuring Saif in his playboy look was out. The trailer and the songs Ole Ole 2.0, and Gallan Kardi has been loved by the audience. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release. Saif's quirky avatar has been appreciated a lot by the viewers. Not only Saif infact Alaya who marks her debut as an actress in Jawaani Jaaneman has also been receiving a positive response from the audiences.

Recently, a special celebrity screening was arranged in the city which seemed to be a family affair. Alaya F's mother and actress Pooja Bedi who saw the movie is all praise for her daughter and wrote an emotional tweet for her daughter. She tweeted, "So emotional!!!! Watched #JawaaniJaaneman with cast crew & family. I've laughed & wept &been filled with a multitude of emotions!!!! What an amazing feeling to watch my child on the big screen. Her heart & commitment to her craft is so apparent. Thank u @jayshewakramani @Pooja_Ent."

Check out Pooja Bedi's tweet:

So emotional!!!! Watched #JawaaniJaaneman with cast crew & family. I've laughed & wept &been filled with a multitude of emotions!!!!

What an amazing feeling to watch my child on the big screen. Her & commitment to her craft is so apparent. Thank u @jayshewakramani @Pooja_Ent pic.twitter.com/0GzGu4x8mD — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) January 29, 2020

Talking about Jawaani Jaaneman, it is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2020. The movie also features Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in significant roles. For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Amar Khanna, Alaya F as his on-screen daughter Gauri Khanna and Tabu as Jaya Bakshi. Trade analyst Girish Johar is optimistic about the movie's day 1 collection. He said to Pinkvilla that Jawaani Jaaneman stands to start off on a good note.

