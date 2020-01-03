Jawaani Jaaneman: Alaya F's first look from Saif Ali Khan starrer unveiled; Check it out

Newbie Alaya F's first look from the Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been unveiled by the makers. Check out her new look from the movie.

If there is one movie which has been creating a lot of buzz in the media off late, it is definitely Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie piqued the interest of the audiences when its first poster was released by the makers which showcased with two women by his side. A few days back the teaser of the much – awaited movie was also released which everyone found to be rib – tickling. Well, this quirky comedy will surely make everyone go LOL.

Now, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman have released yet another poster of the movie featuring newbie Alaya Furniturewala who happens to be daughter of Pooja Bedi. She is being portrayed in the new poster as a young chic woman wearing a printed black dress teamed up with a pair of brown boots. What actually catches our attention here is that Alaya is being called the ‘new star of the new decade.’ For the unversed, she plays the daughter of Saif Ali Khan in the movie.

Check out the new poster of Jawaani Jaaneman showcasing Alaya F below:

Talking about Jawaan Jaaneman, the rom – com stars Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and in the lead roles. It has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2020. The movie also features Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in significant roles. For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan as Amar Khanna, Alaya F as his on – screen daughter Gauri Khanna and Tabu as Jaya Bakshi. Moreover, Saif’s iconic song Ole Ole has also been recreated for the movie.

