Jawaani Jaaneman full movie in HD leaked online by Tamilrockers: Saif Ali Khan’s film hit by piracy website

Tamilrockers website has struck again and this time, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman in full HD print has been leaked online by the piracy website.

A day back, Jawaani Jaaneman starring , and Alaya F released in theatres. However, a day after its release, Jawaani Jaaneman full movie in HD print was leaked online by Tamilrockers. The film just released on Friday and already the pirated versions are doing the rounds on various websites due to the menacing presence of Tamilrockers. Saif and Tabu starrer was one of the big releases of this week and hence, the film’s box office collection will take a hit due to piracy.

As per reports, Jawaani Jaaneman’s full HD print was available online to download and view. Tamilrockers hasn’t just struck Jawaani Jaaneman. Based on the story of a grown up man refusing to accept his age, the film showcases how Saif discovers his long lost daughter played by Alaya F. She is pregnant with her boyfriend’s baby and then enters Saif’s life and he is forced to assume the responsibility of a father. Tabu too has an important role to play in the film. Jawaani Jaaneman was expected to start well at the box office. However, now it has been leaked by Tamilrockers which will affect the business.

Over last year and this year too, the piracy website has been attacking every film that hits the screens. Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Jai Mummy Di, Dabangg 3, Pati Patni Aur Woh and more are just among the few names that have been hit by Tamilrockers. The filmmakers down South have even filed various complaints against the piracy website. However, the growing power of the piracy website is a cause of worry for filmmakers as it continues to leak films on the day of their release using proxy servers which makes it hard for them to get caught.

