Jawaani Jaaneman New Poster: Saif Ali Khan gets caught in the act and Alaya F enjoys the scene

has been hogging the limelight for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman where he plays a 40-year-old cool father. The film follows the story of a 40-year-old single man who lives his life like a carefree bird. Party, beer and girls, he enjoys his bachelorhood until his teenage daughter shows up at his door. He refuses to acknowledge her after which , his ex-wife and the mother of his daughter steps in to give him a reality check.

Going by the trailer, Saif Ali Khan is a man naughty at forty. The title Jawaani Jaaneman too suggests the same and the new poster featuring Saif in a shirtless avatar is proof! A while ago, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman dropped a new poster which shows Saifu caught in the act while Alaya Furniturewala, playing his daughter in the film, enjoys the scene. Saif has lipstick marks on his body and looks flabberghasted as he finds his daughter at his door, with all her luggage, ready to drop in.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is slated for January 31, 2020 release. It has been shot in London and recently, the makers have also released the first song from the film, titled Gallan Kardi. It is a reprised version of the popular Punjabi track which is sure to top our playlists in no time.

