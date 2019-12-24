Jawaani Jaaneman Poster: Saif Ali Khan has a bed full of naughtiness in store for 2020; Check it out

Jawaani Jaaneman Poster: Jawaani Jaaneman is all set to release in 2020. The makers have released the poster of the Saif Ali Khan starrer. Check out the poster below.

There are a slew of movies we are looking forward to in 2020. 's Jawaani Jaaneman is one of them. The actor, who will kick off the new year with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside and Kajol, is all set to add a little naughtiness to 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman. Last evening, the makers dropped the first poster with the lead actor asleep with two women. The new poster has a similar set up however, this time around, Saif is up and has a smirk on his face.

Saif is seen lying down shiftless with an empty bottle of alcohol in one of his hands. The poster is divided into two shades: blue and red. Saif sports an arm sleeve tattoo and a playboy locket. We must say, the second poster took us back to Saif's Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal.

Check out the Jawaani Jaaneman poster below:

The rom-com is directed by Nitin Kakkar and sees Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewalla making her Bollywood debut in it. Apart from Saif and Alaya, Jawaani Jaaneman also sees Saif reunite with . The January 2020 release also stars Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in pivotal roles. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Amar Khanna, Tabu as Jaya Bakshi and Alaya Furniturewala as Gauri Khanna.

Jawaani Jaaneman is set to release on January 30, 2020. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

