Jawaani Jaaneman’s Alaya F says Saif Ali Khan isn’t afraid to praise; REVEALS he didn’t treat her as newcomer

Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F reveals the compliment she received for her role in her debut film, the first screening, about Saif Ali Khan and more. aani Jaaneman 0 now more.

Due to the COVID 19 lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are taking to different activities to make sure they make the most of their quarantine. From cooking to poetry, everyone has been trying their hands on something new and sharing about it with fans on social media. Talking about Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F, she is making the most of her time by working out in the form of yoga, stretches and more. Alaya who gained name and popularity with her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman recently spoke about the compliment she received for her role, the first screening and more.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror about her performance, Alaya said that not one criticism for her performance was too good to be true. The actress started hunting for one bad review, even among the YouTube trolls. Talking about the most memorable compliments he received, the actress quips that she looked cute with a pregnant belly. It was a very real-look heavy prosthetic belly that gave her a backache. She was excited about getting pregnant until she realised the abs she had taken months to acquire would be covered up. Talking about her biggest fear regarding the movie, the debut actress said that her biggest fear was that she might not be as good as she thought she was or wanted to be, that she had let down herself and others. There were many sleepless nights.

(Also Read: Alaya F's sun kissed photos will leave you mesmerised; Check out)

Alaya revealed that every time someone went to the producer Jay Bhanushali's office to watch portions of she would tag along. She further said, “By the time I finally saw it on the big screen with family, friends and the team two days before it opened, I was so numb that when someone told me I was good, I was convinced they were lying." Talking about the first screening being special and memorable to her because it was attended by her mom Pooja Bedi, with her fiancé Maneck Contractor, her dad Farhan Furniturewala, and stepmom, Laila Khan with their 4-year-old son Zaan and her grandfather, Kabir Bedi, with his better half Parveen Dusanj, Alaya said, "From a very young age, I’ve learned that as long as people are happy, you should be happy for them. Mine is a big, open, loving family; I respect everyone’s choices and enjoy a great equation with them. We complicate love and relationships too much, we don’t need to. That’s what my first film was about, too."

Talking about and her team, Alaya concluded saying, that Saif is not afraid to praise and didn’t treat her as a newcomer. The Jawaani team became her family and it was the perfect first film. Now, she is ready to go wherever life takes her.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×