Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan & Alaya F paint a pretty picture with their charm at Gallan Kardi song launch

, who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with and Kajol has been soaring high on the success of the film. The actor had portrayed the role of Uday Bhan and has been appreciated a lot by the audience and the critics for his performance. After playing a villainous avatar in Tanhaji, Saif is back to entertain the audience with his quirkiness in Jawaani Jaaneman with and Alaya Furniturewala. Audiences have been gaga over the movie since the first look of Saif was out.

The trailer which released recently has piqued the audience and made them eagerly wait for the movie to release. Today, Saif was spotted with Alaya in the city. The two were all set to release the first song from the movie Gallan Kardi and arrived in an open red coloured car for the launch. Saif was looking uber cool in a black t-shirt and blue denim. He paired his look with a blue coloured velvet jacket and of course his charm. Alaya, on the other hand, was donning a black coloured mini shirt dress with matching black heels. She paired her look with her cute smile and a black belt around her waist.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2020. The movie also features Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in significant roles. For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan as Amar Khanna, Alaya F as his on-screen daughter Gauri Khanna and Tabu as Jaya Bakshi. Moreover, Saif’s iconic song Ole Ole has also been recreated for the movie.

Check out Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F's photos here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

