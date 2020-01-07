Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan gives a quirky twist to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic pose with Alaya F

Today, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman have released another new poster of the film featuring Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniturewala which will leave you in splits. Trailer to be out on this date.

Jawaani Jaaneman starring , Alaya Furniturewala and had piqued the interest of the audiences since the first look posters featuring Saif Ali Khan was out. The poster showed Saif with two women by his side on his bed. Recently, the rib-tickling teaser of the film was out. Saif Ali Khan is back in his Cocktail avatar to entertain us. But what made us bring a smile on our face was a crunch of Ole Ole been played in the background.

A few days back, Alaya F's first look from the movie was released. Called the ‘new star of the new decade', Alaya looked stunning in the poster. She portrays the role of Saif's daughter in the film. Today, the makers have released another new poster of the film featuring Saif and Alaya. In the poster, we can see Saif is donning a red and white striped bathrobe, while Alaya is lying down in a white top and hot shorts holding a fan in her hand. Saif has created Marilyn Monroe’s iconic pose and we can't stop laughing.

Check out Jawaani Jaaneman's poster here:

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared the poster on his Twitter account and wrote,"A little quirk, a little sass, and too much funk! #JawaaniJaaneman trailer out on 9th January!" Talking about the movie, the rom-com is directed by Nitin Kakkar The January 2020 release also stars Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in pivotal roles. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Amar Khanna, Tabu as Jaya Bakshi and Alaya Furniturewala as Gauri Khanna. Jawaani Jaaneman is set to release on January 30, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

