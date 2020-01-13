Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan starrer goes plastic free; Tabu shares a BTS pic from the set

Promising actress Tabu has recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of Jawaani Jaaneman wherein she reveals about going plastic free. Check out the picture.

If there is one movie which has been making a lot of headlines off late, it is definitely Jawaani Jaaneman. The quirky comedy is all set to make us roll with laughter on January 31, 2020. The makers have been teasing the fans for quite some time by sharing bits and pieces related to the movie on social media. Moreover, the movie’s trailer has also been released a few days back which has received humongous response from the audiences.

Now, there’s another interesting piece of news related to the movie which has currently caught our attention. , who plays a crucial role in Jawaani Jaaneman, has shared a BTS picture of a paper water bottle from the sets of the movie. The promising actress has also added a note along with the same that reads, “Sets of 'Jawaani Jaaneman', saying no to single use plastic on set.” Well, the star cast and crew of the movie should definitely be lauded for this great initiative.

Meanwhile, check out the BTS picture shared by Tabu below:

Talking about Jawaani Jaaneman, it stars , Tabu and Alaya Furniture in the lead roles. It has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and is co – produced by Jackky Bhagnani. The movie marks the debut of Alaya who happens to be the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi. Well, this is not the first time that the set of a movie has gone plastic free. Last year, the makers of and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 also opted to go plastic free on the sets for which they were applauded by everyone.

