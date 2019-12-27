Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan starrer to recreate the iconic song Ole Ole; Deets inside

Saif Ali Khan is all set to recreate his hit song Ole Ole from the movie Yeh Dillagi. The recreated version will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi and crooned by Yash Narvekar.

is back to entertain the audience with his quirky comedy in Jawaani Jaaneman. Recently, the makers dropped the first poster with the lead actor asleep with two women. The second poster has a similar set up however, this time around, Saif is up and has a smirk on his face. We must say, the second poster took us back to Saif's Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal. And today we have got some great news for Saif Ali Khan's fans.

According to Times Now, Saif Ali Khan is all set to recreate his hit song Ole Ole from the movie Yeh Dillagi. The recreated version will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi and crooned by Yash Narvekar. The song will feature Saif and . Composer Tanishk Bagchi said that it's a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original. Shabbir Ahmed (lyricist) and he have worked on quite a few songs. This one also was written by Shabbir keeping the fun element of the song alive as the original.

Check out the teaser announcement here:

Well, we would know that only after the song will be released.

Talking about the movie, the rom-com is directed by Nitin Kakkar and sees Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewalla making her Bollywood debut in it. Apart from Saif and Alaya, Jawaani Jaaneman also sees Saif reunite with Tabu. The January 2020 release also stars Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in pivotal roles. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Amar Khanna, Tabu as Jaya Bakshi and Alaya Furniturewala as Gauri Khanna. Jawaani Jaaneman is set to release on January 30, 2020.

Credits :Times Now

