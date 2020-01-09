Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan starrer's trailer calls for hilarious memes that are breaking the internet
Saif Ali Khan’s much – awaited film, Jawaani Jaaneman’s trailer has been finally released much to the excitement of the audiences. The movie has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. Not only is its title intriguing but Saif Ali Khan’s presence in it is almost like a cherry on the cake. The actor portrays the role of a single father in his 40s who is on the lookout for a prospective bride.
Now, some of the funny scenes from the quirky comedy have given rise to certain hilarious memes which are sure to crack everyone up. One of the most common memes which is currently trending on Twitter is where Saif’s real – life kids Sara Ali Khan and Taimur are picking a fight with his on – screen daughter Alaya F. Another set of memes showcases Saif Ali Khan wearing a mask and showing off his cool swag. In fact, Maharashtra police and Pune police have also given a befitting reply to a meme involving Tabu wherein she admits about hating phone calls.
Check out some of the memes below:
*Me trying to wake up early morning*#JawaaniJaanemanTrailer pic.twitter.com/7akkpPVNV6
— Mirchi Teja (JaiswalTanmay) January 9, 2020
#SaifAliKhan #JawaaniJaaneman pic.twitter.com/cydWZAqp0c
— Shalini Shukla (ShaliniShukla_) January 9, 2020
Pic 1 - What i want to do in Life
Pic 2 - What exactly i am doing #SaifAliKhan #JAWANIJANEMAN #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/8WktldQcyA
— AarushSRK (aarush_srk) January 9, 2020
When Salma aunty questions salman Khan for not marrying yet
Salman Khan:-#JawaaniJaanemanTrailer pic.twitter.com/ybk2of1so6
— Dessie Aussie (uttampatel) January 9, 2020
When someone calls while you're driving! #RoadSafety #DriveSafe #SaifAliKhan #Tabu pic.twitter.com/tXh3mpU3n6
— PUNE POLICE (PuneCityPolice) January 9, 2020
Or when someone calls you asking your OTP! #CyberSafety #Vishing poojafilms #SaifAliKhan AlayaF___ #Tabu kubbrasait jackkybhagnani https://t.co/YOVIae51oK
— Maharashtra Police (DGPMaharashtra) January 9, 2020
Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu and Alaya F in the lead roles. The movie marks the debut of Alaya who happens to be the daughter of Pooja Bedi. It will also witness the collaboration of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu after almost two decades. The two of them have previously worked together in movies like Biwi No. 1, Hum Saath Saath Hai, etc. Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2020.
