Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan starrer's trailer calls for hilarious memes that are breaking the internet

The much - awaited trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman has been finally released by the makers. The netizens have also rolled out certain hilarious memes related to the trailer. Check them out.

’s much – awaited film, Jawaani Jaaneman’s trailer has been finally released much to the excitement of the audiences. The movie has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. Not only is its title intriguing but Saif Ali Khan’s presence in it is almost like a cherry on the cake. The actor portrays the role of a single father in his 40s who is on the lookout for a prospective bride.

Now, some of the funny scenes from the quirky comedy have given rise to certain hilarious memes which are sure to crack everyone up. One of the most common memes which is currently trending on Twitter is where Saif’s real – life kids Sara Ali Khan and Taimur are picking a fight with his on – screen daughter Alaya F. Another set of memes showcases Saif Ali Khan wearing a mask and showing off his cool swag. In fact, Maharashtra police and Pune police have also given a befitting reply to a meme involving wherein she admits about hating phone calls.

Check out some of the memes below:

Pic 1 - What i want to do in Life

Pic 2 - What exactly i am doing #SaifAliKhan #JAWANIJANEMAN #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/8WktldQcyA — AarushSRK (aarush_srk) January 9, 2020

When Salma aunty questions for not marrying yet Salman Khan:-#JawaaniJaanemanTrailer pic.twitter.com/ybk2of1so6 — Dessie Aussie (uttampatel) January 9, 2020

Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu and Alaya F in the lead roles. The movie marks the debut of Alaya who happens to be the daughter of Pooja Bedi. It will also witness the collaboration of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu after almost two decades. The two of them have previously worked together in movies like Biwi No. 1, Hum Saath Saath Hai, etc. Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2020.

