Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F starrer's new still released ahead of the trailer

After making the audience go gaga over the teaser of the film, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman starring , and Alaya Furniturewala are all set to release the trailer of the much-awaited film today. While the audiences are eagerly waiting for the trailer to be out, a new still featuring Saif, Tabu and Alaya has been out. This is the first time the three of them have featured together on a still. In the still, we can see Tabu is busy applying mascara on her eyelids and shooing away Saif who is holding a hairbrush in his hand.

While the two are juggling, Alaya, who is standing in between is giving a smile and wondering what will happen. The new still shows Tabu and Saif's fun side while Alaya is stuck in between the two's madness. From the teaser, the posters and the new still we can make a guess that the film's trailer is going to be one fun roller coaster. A few days back, a poster featuring Saif in a red and white striped bathrobe, while Alaya is lying down in a white top and hot shorts holding a fan in her hand was released. Saif had created Marilyn Monroe’s iconic pose and we couldn't stop laughing.

Check out Jawaani Jaaneman's still here:

Talking about the movie, the rom-com is directed by Nitin Kakkar The January 2020 release also stars Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in pivotal roles. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Amar Khanna, Tabu as Jaya Bakshi and Alaya Furniturewala as Gauri Khanna. Jawaani Jaaneman is set to release on January 30, 2020.

