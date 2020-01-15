Jawaani Jaaneman song Gallan Kardi: Saif Ali Khan & Alaya F entertain us with a foot tapping dance number

Saif Ali Khan & Alaya F reprise the foot-tapping Punjabi track Gallan Kardi in their upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman.

is making a lot of noise for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman where the actor plays a father of a teenage daughter. The 40-year-old lives his life like a happy-go-lucky bachelor until his daughter played by debutante Alaya Furniturewala knocks at his door. Baffled by her sudden visit, he refuses to accept her as his daughter, enter , his ex-wife and his daughter's mother. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is slated for February 7, 2020 release.

The trailer of the Saif, Tabu and Alaya F starrer hit the internet a couple of days ago and now the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman have unveiled the first song from the film titled Gallan Kardi. The popular Punjabi track has us grooving, be it a wedding or a clubbing scene, this chartbuster is a must on every playlist! Reprising the same song, Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F are seen entertaining us in the foot-tapping dance number.

Gallan Kardi shows the first encounter between Saif Ali Khan's character and his daughter. Naughty at 40, he is dancing at a club where he meets Alaya F. Little does he know that the young teenager is his own daughter. The song also features Tabu. While fresh face Alaya looks alluring in her teenager act, Tabu makes for an evergreen diva as she takes on the dance floor. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan pumps up more energy in the peppy track.

