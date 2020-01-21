Jawaani Jaaneman Song Ole Ole 2.0: Saif Ali Khan is all set to make us nostalgic with THIS fun track tomorrow

Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F are all set to feature in a fun story of a father-daughter duo in Jawaani Jaaneman. The next song Ole Ole 2.0, featuring Saif is the reprised version of his 1994 track from Yeh Dillagi, is all set to drop tomorrow. Check out the teaser.

Bollywood’s latest trend is revisiting old tracks and recreating them into fun numbers that the generation Y can resonate with. Speaking of this, is all set to revisit his old song from his 1994 film Yeh Dillagi, Ole Ole for Jawaani Jaaneman. Yes, the handsome and suave actor, who has been busy with the promotions of Jawaani Jaaneman, will be seen in Ole Ole 2.0 which is the new song from his film starring Alaya F and .

A teaser was shared by the makers of Saif’s new version of Ole Ole in which the handsome star is seen in a cool avatar. While the teaser doesn’t really give us a complete glimpse what fun lies ahead in the video of the song, but in the trailer we saw Saif dancing in a club with this song playing in the background. Hence, we can expect the Ole Ole 2.0 version to be equally fun as the old track that had a much younger Saif romancing girls.

The makers shared the video and wrote, “Giving you a pump of nostalgia! Catch a tease of #OleOle 2.0; recreated for #JawaaniJaaneman with #SaifAliKhan!.” Crooned by Amit Mishra and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the Ole Ole 2.0 version is composed by Dilip Sameer and Tanishk Bagchi. Lyrics of the new version are penned by Sameer Anjaan and Shabbir Ahmed. The film’s previous song, Jihne Mera Dil Luteya was a revamped version of a Punjabi song by Jazzy B. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani and is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

Check out the teaser:

